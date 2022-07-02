Is Joseph Quinn leaving Stranger Things following the epic ending to season 4? On paper, that may seem obvious — after all, Eddie Munson is dead!

Yet, of course, this is a world where absolutely insane things happen on the regular, and Eddie was someone who proved fairly popular despite only being on the show a short period of time. He almost falls victim to a classic TV trope: When writers feel like they have to kill off someone, they will do whatever they can to avoid taking out a series regular. Think back to The Walking Dead and how many recurring characters / relative newbies die. Only occasionally do they take out the likes of a Glenn or an Abraham.

Speaking about his overall arc on Stranger Things to the Radio Times, here is some of what Quinn had to say:

“I think there’s a great beginning, there’s a great middle and a great end for the character … And as an actor you want characters with those kinds of arcs. So whilst it would have been great to come back for another season and get together with all those lovely people again, I think it was a brilliantly realized ending for a brilliantly written character.”

Quinn also did joke about a way in which his character could theoretically come back:

“Me and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) were discussing ways in which I could kind of…maybe I’d be like a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something … Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural.

“But my suspicion is that Eddie has done what he needed to do for the [Duffer] Brothers.”

We’ll have to wait a long time to see if there is any more story for Eddie in the cards. Remember that season 5 likely won’t be around for a really long period of time.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

Do you think there is any way Eddie could return for Stranger Things season 5?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







