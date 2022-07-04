Andor season 1: How many episodes are we getting on Disney+

We know that we still have to wait a good while to see Andor season 1 arrive on Disney+. With that being said, the streaming service is making up for it in some other ways.

Take, for example, with the episode count. While we recently only had six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this particular Star Wars series (a prequel to Rogue One) is going to have a whopping 12 episodes. It also is set to have a second season of the same exact length. This is a lot of material for us to explore here when it comes to Diego Luna’s character of Cassian Andor, and we’ve also got confirmation now that the show is going to be set over a long period of time.

What we know so far is simply this. Per a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the first season of the show is going to span a full year. After that, season 2 is going to span four years; here is what executive producer Tony Gilroy had to say on the subject to Empire Magazine:

“The scale of the show is so huge … Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in Season 1] of three episodes each … [When it comes to season 2] we looked and said, ‘Wow, it’d be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year.”

Andor is going to be a pretty fascinating experiment for Disney+ as a whole, given that on the surface, it doesn’t have the built-in audience of The Mandalorian or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Cassian is not as well-known a character, but they are also spending way more time to allow us to get to know him. In the end, we are very-much curious to see how this plays out.

