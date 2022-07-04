Big Brother 24: What time will the cast reveal be Tuesday?

We know that everyone is excited to see the Big Brother 24 cast reveal — especially since CBS has made you wait so long for it already.

Here’s what we know at present. The big reveal is set to happen tomorrow, and we presume that it will be accompanied with bios and a few other pieces of pertinent information regarding some of the players. There’s such a short time leading into the premiere that it’s impossible to get to know any of the houseguests that much in advance; we just hope that these are fun, energetic people who are really there to play the game as opposed to promote their personal “brand” or get into a showmance. We’ve seen plenty of those over the years.

Let’s get to that question in the title now: When are we going to meet the cast? What time will it be? There’s no specific one confirmed as of this writing, but in the past the cast reveals have happened mid-morning here on the West Coast. That’s what we would expect this time alongside a myriad of other information — think along the lines of a house tour and details on some potential twists. This is going to be a Big Brother deluge like no other and with that in mind, we really just hope that you get plenty of rest today and prepare.

Also, remember this: You are going to be seeing the start of the live feeds on Wednesday after the premiere! There is no holding back here when it comes to the speed of things this time around, and the first few days of feeds are traditionally fun. There are a lot of people who have a deer-in-the-headlights look to them as they try to navigate being in a really difficult environment.

What do you want to see from the Big Brother 24 cast reveal tomorrow?

