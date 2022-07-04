Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 promo: Craig vs. Deran?

Even without knowing too much about Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 on TNT next week, there’s one thing that should make everyone excited. A heist is about to take place!

For most of this past episode, we saw a number of events be slowly put into motion. It’s pretty clear at this point that the show is building towards a dramatic and dangerous situation for the Cody Boys, as they have to get diamonds out amidst what is a pretty crowded event. Doing that will not be altogether easy.

Also, there’s another problem right now in that the guys aren’t exactly in agreement on much of anything. We know already that Craig is drifting hard away from his family thanks to the time that he’s spending with Vince. Meanwhile, Deran’s developed a little bit of a violent streak and that’s something that we can’t quite ignore. It looks like Deran strikes Craig with a chair at one point in the promo below … and absolutely that’s going to cause some problems.

We’re getting close to the halfway point in this final season and just when you think about that alone, one thing feels clear: We are going to see things push forward rapidly. At this point, we more or less have to see that! This is going to be a chaotic journey to the finish line — that much feels abundantly clear. It’s hard to envision anything else due to the way that the Cody Boys have lived their lives over the years.

