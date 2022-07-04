Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022: Did Joey Chestnut win again?

Today, ESPNews became the broadcaster for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest following ESPN’s decision to keep airing Wimbledon. For everyone out there who likes to enjoy this bizarre television tradition, you had to scramble in order to find it.

Out of all of the Fourth of July television traditions … well, this is one of them. It’s probably the one time during the year that anyone decides to watch something related to professional eating, and it’s also one of the few days where Joey Chestnut becomes a household name. Yet, this is where he absolutely does. This is what he does best; he is the Michael Jordon of the sport, the top dog in the world of hot dogs. The only real question mark here was whether or not he’d be able to win again. There is a lot of competition out there! Can he cement himself as the very best of the whole back?

Of course, we’ll be back with more updates — after all, how can we not? We’ve already committed to being a part of this strange tradition, so we have to see it through…

