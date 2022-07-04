Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? A dive into the future

Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 episode 8 after a pretty long delay? The past few weeks have been hard for just about fan of the show, especially in light of where things left off. It goes without saying, but we’re hoping to have it back soon.

Luckily, we know that we will be seeing it again on the network shortly — just not tonight. (This is, after all, the Fourth of July.) This is the final week before the Bob Odenkirk series returns, and with an episode that holds all sorts of important answers.

If you want a reminder on where things left off, be sure to watch our review for season 6 episode 7 below!

The first order of business for this upcoming episode is of course learning how Jimmy and Kim handle Howard, who died at the hands of Lalo Salamanca. That was not an easy death to bear witness to, and we tend to imagine that there are a lot of crazy twists and turns coming down the road as a result of that. Do they dispose of the body? Does Lalo try to blackmail them? Both worthy questions, though the fate of Kim clearly looms over just about everything at the moment.

Beyond just this, there’s also more to wonder about when it comes to Gene, Jimmy’s alter ego in the future. Some recent teasers have really emphasized that character and his future in a way that makes us think we’ll be getting back to that Cinnabon very soon. It may not be in episode 8, but executive producer Peter Gould has noted that this is going to happen prior to the story coming to a close.

