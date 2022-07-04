Is Roswell, New Mexico new tonight on The CW? We know that there are so many big mysteries at the moment surrounding Liz and this town. With that in mind, we of course wish that there were answers waiting right around the corner!

Unfortunately, that is not the case here. There is no installment coming tonight; with it being the Fourth of July, The CW is giving their original shows a week off. It’s true that both Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark are in their final seasons and in that sense, the ratings for the two of them really don’t matter that much. Still, we think they’d like to at least still get the best ratings possible. Season 4 episode 5, titled “You Get What You Give,” is set for July 11. To learn a little more about it, check out either the promo or attached synopsis below:

SEARCHING- Max’s (Nathan Dean) secrets may have a devastating outcome for Liz (Jeanine Mason) meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) helps Dallas (Guest Star Quentin Plair) in his search for answers and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes an unsettling discovery about himself. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Kristen Haynes & Christopher Hollier (405). Original Airdate 7/11/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We should also note that there is another episode coming on July 18 titled “Kiss from a Rose,” but there isn’t too much more information out there about it. Hopefully, that will change over the next seven days.

