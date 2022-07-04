Westworld season 4 episode 2: Hale and the ‘new’ William

Westworld season 4 episode 2 has arrived on HBO, and of course with that came a lot of surprises and narrative twists.

We have to begin here, though, with William — or, “William.” This is not the same man you once knew; instead, we have Hale holding the original man hostage while his double effectively goes out and thrives speaking at press conferences. He is opening up a new world, a recreation of the Roaring Twenties that will surely bring with it its own fair share of problems. This is also a world that we saw Maeve and Caleb infiltrate at the end of the episode. We know that he in particular has struggled to recover from the war and in here, we get a reminder that his work is far from over.

Hale, for now, is using the real version of the Man in Black. Why is she keeping him around? It does feel like a part of that is just loneliness. Another part of it just her relishing this opportunity to perfectly show off her handiwork. He has to see his other self, and experience who she now has as a puppet.

Now, you also have the mystery of Christina. She just saw Peter die days ago and yet, there is a whole wing dedicated to his memory. How did this happen in such a short period of time? She’s wrestling with the timeline and trying to figure out what makes sense — if anything does at all. It does feel like she is manipulated down a certain path and that, once again, someone is trying to control her — just as was the case with Dolores. The difference here, of course, is that Christina does not seem to be a Host. (We do think there’s a huge twist coming with this character eventually, but we are 100% not there yet.)

