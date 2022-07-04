Magnum PI season 5: When is filming seemingly set to begin?

Now that we know that a Magnum PI season 5 is now official at NBC, it is 100% time to get to the next order of business. By that, we mean discussion a potential start of production!

The first thing we should note is that understandably, it’s going to take a while to get the cast and crew assembled again in Hawaii. You can’t just save a show one day and have cameras rolling the very next week! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the revival news was first confirmed, cast member Zachary Knighton (Rick) indicated that we are probably looking at a September start date. That makes sense on multiple levels. It gives the writers and pre-production time time to get together new episodes. Meanwhile, these episodes will still be ready in plenty of time for NBC to premiere them at the date of their choosing.

Remember that Magnum PI is not on the official NBC fall schedule. With that in mind, the earliest the show could come back is January, and it could be later than that. We imagine that they will take their time to find the spot that is best for both the show and also them as a network. They didn’t go through all of the effort to revive the show to allow it to tank in the numbers; they’ll want for it to succeed.

There are going to be some hard parts in the waiting process; more than likely, one of the hardest will be knowing that episodes are in the can this fall and we have to wait some undetermined period of time to check them out! The best thing that NBC could do is give us a start date quickly and allow us to know something more about when the show is back, but we don’t think they are going to do that anytime soon.

As for how long the cast will be filming, a lot of that will depend on if they film season 5 and 6 back-to-back.

