NCIS season 20: The path to the start of filming!

If you are excited for NCIS season 20, know that July should be a pretty awesome month for you. After all, filming should be underway in a reasonably short amount of time!

For those who are curious, production last season started smack in the middle of July, though different cast members often always start on set the same exact day. That’s why the whole concept of “the first day of filming” can often be fairly relative. Just known that before too long, the cast and crew are going to be back at work trying to pay off the epic cliffhanger that we got at the end of this past season.

Now, will the cast announce that they are back on set and at work? While we rarely ever like to confirm anything with 100% certainty, all signs do currently suggest that very thing. Brian Dietzen has a tradition of posting Jimmy Palmer’s signature glasses on his first day of work for a season, and people like Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, and Katrina Law are all fairly active on social. Sean Murray can be here and there, but nothing is as guaranteed.

While we do think we’ll hear about the start of production, we may be forced to wait a little while longer to get some news beyond just that. Because season 19 concluded with such a big cliffhanger revolving around Parker, we don’t think the writers are going to be too quick to hand over additional information. Instead, we’re probably going to be stuck waiting a while — go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

