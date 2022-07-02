NCIS season 20: Should we get a big Timothy McGee arc?

We don’t think there are a lot of NCIS characters out there as popular and important as Timothy McGee these days. Of the people who appear on a weekly basis, Sean Murray’s character and Jimmy Palmer are the only two who’ve been around since season 1. McGee is the only field agent with this sort of extensive history, and we’ve seen such a fantastic evolution from a guy who was learning on the fly in the early days.

We’ve seen over time on this show certain characters get their own personal adversaries — as of right now, for example, Parker could be getting is! So should we have a McGee storyline coming up where he battles more of his own villain? Could it be something that lasts for a while?

One of the things that is so great about Tim as a character is that he really does embody that role of unconventional hero almost perfectly. This is not the sort of guy you’d expect to be out there fighting in the field, but he gets the job done while being a smart tech expert at the same time. This is what makes crafting adversaries or foils for him fun, since you want people to test him on multiple levels.

It goes without saying that we want more of Delilah and the twins this season. Beyond that, it would be nice to see McGee battling some sort of significant threat in at least a few episodes, something or someone that pushes him far beyond his comfort zone and makes him question his skill set. So many people lean on him, so why not do a bit of a role reversal for a little while? This is absolutely something that would be fun for the writers to explore.

We know that NCIS season 20 is poised to premiere on Monday, September 19 — now, we just need more particulars about the story.

What do you think we’ll see from McGee on NCIS season 20?

