The Boys season 4: When will it start filming? Karl Urban says…

We recognize that The Boys season 3 still has one more episode to go before it wraps but for the sake of this article, why not look ahead? We know that a season 4 is coming down the road. Not only that, but it’s also going to be starting up production in the relatively near future!

In a new interview with Collider, star Karl Urban himself noted that the cast and crew will be reconvening to work on new episodes in just over a month and a half:

“Yeah, we’re starting I think August the 22nd, we’re going to be starting season four. So I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait. It’s a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

Given the news that production is kicking off soon, does that mean there’s a chance season 4 could launch next year? Maybe at the very end of it, but we don’t want to make any assumptions here. This is a show that has an extremely long post-production window, and that’s something that you have to consider anytime you are thinking of possible dates. There’s a very good chance it could be 2024, but at least there’s also a spin-off coming down the road. Odds are, that will help make the wait a little bit easier.

When do you think we could see The Boys arrive with season 4 on Amazon?

