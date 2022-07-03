Magnum PI season 5: When will NBC share premiere date, trailer?

Now that we know that a Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC (hooray!), we can all take a collective sigh of relief. Now, we can focus on some other fun topics in regards to the show’s future with a little bit more certainty.

Take, for example, when NBC is actually going to announce more news about their newly-acquired show. It’s great to have the announcement overnight on Friday, but there are a lot of other details that still need to come out. There also wasn’t all that much of a full press release, other than the information coming out that we’re getting two seasons of ten episodes each — and possibly more, depending on how they fare.

If you are hoping that the network is going to come out with a lot of details on a season 5 premiere date in the next month, prepare to be disappointed. The wait to see the show saved was long, but the wait for more official insight could be longer. While we know a season 5 is happening, over the next few months the NBC focus is going to shift over to promoting their various fall properties and understandably so. In the television industry, the top priority is almost always what is directly in front of you. Trying to lump something else in there can often complicate matters further. The biggest news we would expect to see within the next few months pertains mostly to production — we could get some hints at potential guest stars along the way.

Once we get around to October or November, that’s when some hints or teases could start coming out; much of it will depend on if the network is targeting season 5 for a premiere in January or March. If it is the latter, we have to prepare for an even longer wait. (Granted, having a season 5 in March is infinitely better than not having one at all.)

