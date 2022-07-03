The Equalizer season 3 premiere: When could we get a trailer?

We know already that we will be waiting for a while to see The Equalizer season 3 premiere over at CBS. We may not want a long hiatus, but we’re moving into the acceptance phase at this point. The show is not back until early October, and the best thing that we can hope for at this point is a few more details along the way about what we can expect to see.

So could some of these details come in the form of a trailer? Absolutely that is a fair assessment, and we 100% believe that this is something the network will eventually give us. Unfortunately, we don’t think that it will be anytime soon.

By and large, CBS and broadcast TV don’t ever feel a rush to promote their stuff a long time in advance. Unless it is a first-year show, we often do not see a trailer or some other content for what’s coming until at least a month away from the premiere airing. With this in mind, we probably won’t see Queen Latifah and company in a full trailer until at least September. It’s possible that we’ll get at least a few nuggets of info before then, but we’re probably talking more about casting news or something within that vein. Given the dismissal of Chris Noth, we do think that the writers will probably bring on board a new character and we are eager to learn a little bit more about that.

The wait for a season 3 trailer here is probably just accented further by the way that season 2 wrapped up. How could it not be? We are still reeling after one of the biggest cliffhangers we’ve seen in a rather long time; Robyn McCall has been captured, and she will be reliant on her family and, of course, herself to get out of what could be a life-or-death situation.

