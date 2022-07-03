Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 3, 2022?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to dive into even more of the late-night show?

With everything that is going on in the country right now, we 100% think that there’s a demand to get more of the show. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is happening this week. Most likely due to the July 4 holiday, there is no new episode on the air. Instead, the network is broadcasting a movie after the airing / repeat of Westworld season 4 episode 2.

Rest assured, there is more of Oliver’s show set to air this summer, which is important since there is SO much stuff that is worth talking about at the moment. We’re in the midst of what is a season full of important segments — some super-topical, and some others that are timeless. We got a great example of that with this past episode, where we saw a discussion about the Supreme Court and shortly after that, one that looked heavily at the state of water consumption and conservation. Both of these pieces stood out in their own right, and we imagine we will see more of that in the near future. In particular, we’re anticipating a lot of pieces about midterms, given the upcoming election is going to be more important as we get into the fall.

Also, we suggest that you keep a look out on YouTube, just in case there are any new web exclusives dropped. We’re well-aware that there is no guarantee that something will happen when it comes to that, but this is a show that has a tendency to drop really weird, funny pieces here and there on the weeks off. The one about the movie Air Bud remains an instant classic on this end.

