Succession season 4: Why Brian Cox has respect for Logan Roy

We know already that Succession season 4 is currently in production, and that means some answers to long-simmering questions are coming soon. Finally, we’re going to see how Logan Roy fares after the shocking events of the season 3 finale! Kendall, Shiv, and Roman are seemingly out on their own while Logan sells Waystar Royco; meanwhile, it seems as though Tom is all of a sudden his right-hand man.

We know that on the surface, it is easy to interpret that Logan is this crass, insensitive guy who is cruel to his children and everyone around him. However, Brian Cox has a slightly different view of his character.

Watch our review right now for the Succession season 3 finale! Take a look below to get some additional insight what lies ahead. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for coverage of this show and SO many more across the prestige TV world.

In a new interview with The Times, the acclaimed actor makes it clear that he has a very particular view of his character. He refers to him as “misunderstood,” and then goes on to say some of the following:

“What I love about Logan is he’s got a wicked sense of humor … He knows how to get people going, and he deliberately shakes people up. He’s constantly making people wake up, even though it’s brutal in a way. I have a lot of respect for him.”

It’s clear that Logan is not the nicest man in the world, but he is also a man with a very clear sense of who he is and what he wants. He is very-much driven in his pursuits, and he doesn’t waste time and suffer fools. We do think that he’s more clever than he gets credit for, as well.

Do we think he understands love? On some level, sure — he just doesn’t quite know how to give it. Some of that is probably a product of his own backstory, which we wonder if it could be further explored down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession, including premiere date talk

What do you most want from Logan Roy on Succession season 4?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss anything down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







