Endeavour season 9: Is it renewed at PBS? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 8 finale, is there a lot that we can say already when it comes to Endeavour season 9 over at PBS?

Well, we should start here with the good news: After all, there is another season coming! Not only that, but filming kicked off earlier this year in Oxford. The bad news, unfortunately, is that this will be the final season of the UK series. In a statement, here is what executive producer Damien Timmer had to say on the subject of the show saying goodbye:

“Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV. Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us. We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye.”

Meanwhile, Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson added the following:

“Endeavour has been one of our most beloved Masterpiece series. Though we hate to see it end, we have been so proud to present this wonderful series to our viewers.”

So when is the final season going to premiere? For viewers in the US, it feels fair to say that it will premiere at some point in 2023. We know that it’s hard to say goodbye, and it’s also probably tough to imagine that there are only three episodes left. At least these episodes are long, right? That’s always helped with this show, which has always felt like more of an event than almost anything else. It’s so infrequent and yet when the episodes air, you really get a chance to dive in and enjoy them in a big way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Endeavour right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Endeavour season 9?

Are you sad, meanwhile, that this is going to be the final season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







