The Outlaws season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on BBC One, you’re going to be seeing The Outlaws season 2 episode 6 on the air — want to know more about it now?

First things first, we gotta remind you that this is the big, all-important finale! What happens here is going to leave you wondering a LOT of different things. Could that be tied to the long-term future here, as well? We inevitably are going to wonder, given that the BBC has yet to announce if they are going to air another season. We know that in general, this is not a network looking to draw out its shows for some long period of time. They’d rather leave people wanting more.

Below, you can get some more news on what’s ahead courtesy of The Outlaws season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Out of options and time, the outlaws must take extreme measures. But with the eyes of the public and the police on them, can they together pull off the con to end all cons?

If we had to make some sort of big prediction now as to how things will end here, it goes a little something like this: We’re going to see some loose ends tied up, but also some things left over. This is a way to have you asking some more questions no matter what.

Rather than think about season 3, though, we just hope you enjoy the finale for what it will be: A fast-paced episode that could be action-packed, intense, and also funny at times. This is a show that has never tried to be just one thing. It bends genres and allows its cast to do all sorts of awesome things from start to finish.

