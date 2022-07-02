The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Could a move to Tuesdays work?

It is absolutely nice to know that The Blacklist season 10 is coming to NBC, but 100% there is a lot of uncertainty still out there. Take, not only, when it will premiere, but what timeslot it will be placed.

For the past few years, the James Spader drama has (mostly) been a staple of Friday nights. Could that be changing? NBC has scheduled an hour of comedy starting in November in its former 8:00 p.m. slot on the night, and that raises three possibilities: Either The Blacklist waits for those shows to be over, it falls back an hour to 9:00, or it airs on a different night altogether.

Would a shift to Tuesdays be something that the network considers? We think it’s at least one possibility that is on their mind for midseason, following the end of New Amsterdam. There is no denying that the ratings for The Blacklist are not what they once were, but it is a reasonable utility player that can at least draw consistent numbers. If NBC doesn’t have any other sure-fire winner for that timeslot early next year, we could see The Blacklist move there.

After all, what are some of the other possibilities? Many freshman shows from last year were canceled, and the newly-announced Magnum PI seems better suited for earlier in the night when families can watch. The Blacklist could be the best fit, and at least it has enough episodes to occupy this spot from January until May.

Nothing is going to be confirmed on this subject for quite some time, but absolutely, this is some fun stuff to think about.

