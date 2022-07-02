Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is there anything Apple worries about?

A Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date announcement will hopefully be coming over the next couple of months, and absolutely it will be huge news when it comes out! We’re talking here about one of the biggest shows on all TV, and also one that likes still has some room to grow.

Unfortunately, it also may not have many opportunities left, given the talk that season 3 could be the final one.

We’ve written in the past that Apple TV+ probably knows a good bit already about when this show is going to premiere already, and they also probably know that there are some timeframes to avoid. Are there many? Maybe one or two, but in general, we don’t think there’s anything they should be that worried about with a series this popular.

If there’s one window the show will probably avoid, it is early September to escape Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. There’s no guarantee that it will be a smash hit, but Prime Video is certainly banking on that with its enormous budget. Meanwhile, we think they will try to avoid premiering right around Thanksgiving or Christmas, mostly because there’s less room for a press cycle. Luckily, we think Ted Lasso will be back at least a month before either one of those holidays, especially since a fall premiere date has been bandied about so much already.

No matter the date Apple chooses, viewership will almost certainly be huge; the major challenge moving into season 3 is a creative one. If this is the end of the show or at least the end of the arc, can you satisfy everyone? Probably not, but we more than understand wanting to do everything you can to end things on a solid note. Some people probably won’t like the ending, but you have to accept that as okay.

