Snowfall season 6 premiere date: When will it be announced?

We know that a Snowfall season 6 is coming to FX — just like we also know, unfortunately, that it’s the final season. There is absolutely a lot to look forward to here, but it is hard to digest the fact that it’s all coming to an end so soon.

At this point, it’s reasonably fair to imagine that the final episodes are coming in the late winter or spring of 2023, but when will we actually get an announcement? Is that something to anticipate happening soon?

When we think about FX’s marketing history, these are not people who tend to announce things earlier than they really have to. With that in mind, we don’t think they are going to be rushing to put all that much out there. With that being said, they also won’t throw something out there at the last-minute, either. They’ve invested so much into the show over the years and because of that, they will want to capitalize on what has been both a critical and commercial success.

Based on where things stand right now, we’d anticipate a premiere-date announcement coming at some point in either December or January. That way, there’s a couple of solid months of promotion and along the way, they can share trailers and other good stuff. Will Franklin Saint make it out of the series alive? That is the big question, and we know that he is starting off the season in a desperate state. Thanks to both Teddy and the decisions of his past, he has effectively lost everything.

