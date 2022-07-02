The Bachelorette spoilers: Jesse Palmer on new role for Gabby, Rachel

With the premiere of The Bachelorette set to arrive on ABC a week from Monday, we are happy to learn more whenever we can about it!

To be specific, here we’ve got a little bit to discuss when it comes to host Jesse Palmer. He was thrown in as a first-time host for the franchise on Clayton Echard’s season and now, he’s got the role full-time across the franchise. This season with Gabby and Rachel marks the first time that he’s hosted with a lead he knew previously, so that allows for a stronger dynamic. It’s also gotta be different helping out two leads instead of one — and it’s probably helpful when they are already friends.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Palmer goes into some of the differences while discussing his duties both on this show and the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise set to premiere in the fall:

“The biggest difference for me this time around was the fact that I had a personal experience and relationship with both Gabby and Rachel, having been there during Clayton’s season of The Bachelor … I was at the opera house in Iceland during the Rose Ceremony from Hell, during the double breakup. It was incredibly emotional, gut-wrenching, and heartbreaking for them, but I saw the unwavering support they had for one another.

“Hosting these shows, you wear a lot of different hats. I think from the beginning, what was a bit different was I was wearing a little bit more of a cheerleader hat for these two. I am such huge fans of Rachel and Gabby. I want them to be happy. I want them to find their person. That was probably a big difference, at least early on.”

Now, let’s just hope there is no Rose Ceremony this season like the one in Iceland, or that there’s anywhere near of as messy of an ending here. Sure, there will be drama, but we don’t tend to project the same sort of conclusion that we’ve seen in the past with the franchise. After all, there is always a certain sort of reinvention here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including other teases for what’s next

What do you most want to see from Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







