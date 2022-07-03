Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The key to a plan

Next week on Starz, you will have a chance to dive into the world of Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 5. Want further news about it now?

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Necessity Compels Me To Plague You,” which sounds both incredibly compelling and ominous at the same exact time. This is where Elizabeth is going to be tested in the sense of a rather fascinating question: How much has she learned? Has her past greatly changed how she feels about the present? There is a lot to unpack here, and we’re excited to see how this origin story continues to build. (We obviously knows where it ends, but at least there are some chapters here that we have not seen explored in other, similar programs.)

To get a few more specifics on what the future holds, go ahead and read the full Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Elizabeth, changed by her experiences, is determined to not fall into the same traps she did when last she was at Chelsea, but the return of Thomas into her life is a new test for her. While the court has been rocked by Mary’s defiance, the Lord Somerset is still more concerned with raising funds for the war in Scotland. As rebellions spring up across the country, a secret meeting with the French Ambassador, without the knowledge of the council or the king, sees even his closest friend, the Lord Dudley, begin to doubt Somerset’s strategy.

As the Lord Somerset starts to lose the trust of even those close to him and with the king’s growing hatred of him, Thomas sees a chance to end the rule of the brother he believes has always kept him down. And Elizabeth is key to his plan.

Rest assured that there’s still plenty more story to come beyond this — and with that, so much more for Elizabeth to learn.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Becoming Elizabeth right now

What do you most want to see on Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way and we 100% don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







