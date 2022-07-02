Succession season 4 premiere date: Could it play into season 5 plan?

We know that Succession season 4 recently kicked off production and thanks to that, we’re all thinking about a premiere date. How can we not?

In the process of doing this, though, we do want to ask something else: Is it too early to start thinking about season 5? Isn’t it possible that HBO may be planning this upcoming season out with the following one in mind?

Watch our review right now for the Succession season 3 finale! Take a look below to get some additional insight what lies ahead. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for coverage of this show and SO many more across the prestige TV world.

We know that it’s unlikely the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series comes back this year, even if it’d be 100% incredible if that happened. This is just a show that takes some time to make, and that is without mentioning that there are 10 episodes overall this season, one more than we have seen in the past. Also, we think that HBO will be cognizant of the fact that they’d like a season 5 even before season 4 premieres. Cox and others have mentioned that this is a show that will at least make it to season 5, and we think the network could be inclined to make an early announcement.

So what are we getting at here in the end? It’s pretty simple: Don’t be shocked if HBO plans out a season 4 premiere date so there isn’t too long a hiatus between it and season 5. They realize that there have been some really long breaks already, especially between seasons 2 and 3. It won’t be the only determining factor in a premiere date, but it will likely be on their mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 4?

Beyond just that, when do you think the show will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







