Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 3 promo: An Alder reunion

As you get yourselves prepared for Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 3 in just a matter of days, expect higher stakes than ever. How else could you describe a story that features the White House, top government officials, and so much more? This is by far one of the biggest episodes that we’ve seen so far, and we think the creative team is really trying to hype this up like the proper final season it is.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In the promo below, you can see the danger that some of the witches are in; we’ve seen them on the run for a good part of the season, but what happens if they are caught? there are at least some clues in here … and it’s pretty grisly.

Also, this really seems to be the episode that will pay off the surprise return of Alder, and maybe offer up even more answers and context at the same time. Is it possible for there to be nostalgia in the world of a show that’s just a couple of years old? It may sound like a rather weird question, but that is what we are talking about here.

If we can tease something that is coming up beyond this particular episode, let’s just say that a holiday celebration is coming! However, are most of the characters still going to be around for it? Given that this season was planned out as the last one, there are going to be more creative swings here than ever before, and that means at times being well-aware of the fact that nobody is safe. That will be a part of the bread and butter for just about everything we see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Motherland: Fort Salem right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 3?

Is there any one character you are most worried about? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — that’s the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







