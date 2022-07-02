Yellowstone season 5: Prepare with big July 4 weekend marathon!

If you are eager to prepare for Yellowstone season 5 far in advance, the Paramount Network has prepared the perfect way to do that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

This weekend starting at 8:00 a.m. (check out local listings), the network will be marathoning the entirety of the Kevin Costner series from start to finish. It begins of course with the first season, and that carries all the way into the end of season 4 on Monday night. Set your DVRs accordingly if you haven’t had a chance to see the full show yet.

Want to make sure you get all of our Yellowstone video reviews for season 5? Then go ahead now and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will be covering the show on a weekly basis starting this fall.

Of course, this is far from the first time that the network opted to do something like this over a holiday weekend, as we’ve seen it with Yellowstone a number of times. As for why they continually opt to do this, the reasoning is rather simple: They see this as a way to build attention around the show at a time when there are a lot of people looking for either something to watch, or even just something to put on the TV while they prepare for a holiday. Either way, it garners some attention for them. (We also tend to think it’s the network’s way of making up for not having the show over on Paramount+ — it streams instead on Peacock.)

Is there a small chance that we get some sort of season 5 tease during all of this? We wouldn’t go into it with that in mind, but it’s something that is fairly hard to rule out entirely. It would at least be a chance to grab some of the most loyal fans, plus maybe a few new ones at the same time. Remember that as of right now, the show is set to air its premiere on Sunday, November 13.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What are you the most excited to see on Yellowstone season 5 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







