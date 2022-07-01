Hightown season 3 premiere date: Will we get news this year?

If you find yourselves out there eager to get news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date, we’re with you! At this point, it’s mostly a measure of when it comes out.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Here is at least some of what we can tell you at present: There is no official start date unveiled by the folks over at Starz. We also don’t think there will be one for a while. Filming kicked off for the new season in the spring, and that of course gives us hope that it will be wrapped a little bit later this year. When you consider the typical turnaround time for shows on the network, a late winter or early spring start date feels somewhat feasible.

Now that we’re thinking about a date in this way, let’s go ahead and pose the next big question: Are we going to get official news on the date this year? That would certainly be wonderful, but there are no guarantees of anything. The earliest we could see something announced is either November or December, and some of it could depend on just how big of a promotional campaign Starz wants to roll out.

The one thing that we absolutely feel at present is pretty simple: Starz should continue to give Hightown more than they do. The first two seasons, after all, have been gloriously compelling and some of the best TV that the network has had to offer over the past couple of years. If you loved Monica Raymund over on Chicago Fire, you’ll absolutely love her here. Since there is a lot of time between where we are right now and season 2, that gives you a ton of time to catch up!

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Hightown, including other glimpses to the future

What are you most hoping to see right now when it comes to Hightown season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that 100% we do not want you missing. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







