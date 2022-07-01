Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Kamala Khan’s next move

As we inch closer to Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 5 next week on Disney+, we have a better sense of what lies ahead.

Take, for starters, the emotional aftermath of what we are seeing now with Kamala Khan now that she has been transported to the past. She is going to witness the Partition of India, an event that holds serious ramifications when it comes to the future of the family. What she does here may even ensure that she has a future.

For viewers, there is a significant educational component to this: We’re not sure a lot of people out there understand how much heartbreak and pain came about as a result of the split. The show will explore that, while also understanding that this is a superhero show still about one particular character. It is important for Kamala to experience what happened decades ago from the vantage point of learning more about herself, but also still what she is fighting for. Both of these are central components to anyone who is working to become a hero.

Speaking further about what you can expect in this upcoming episode, here is just a piece of what Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (who directed episodes 4 and 5) had to say to TVLine:

“I think that Kamala is going to be finding her voice in Episode 5 … She will continue her great big adventure that she’s on. Every little bit of what we filmed in Episode 4 gives us a greater understanding of who she is and why it’s important for her to find out what her source of power is.”

In learning more about her past, of course Kamala will be better equipped to embrace her future — there are a good many threats there, including some that may still be uncovered.

