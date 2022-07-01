Mayor of Kingstown season 2 filming underway; premiere date talk

For everyone out there excited for Mayor of Kingstown season 2, we have some great news to share!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Recently, production officially kicked off on the Taylor Sheridan – Hugh Dillon series starring Jeremy Renner, and this is certainly exciting news! Odds are, this will enable some other announcements to start coming out about the cast, and maybe a few other teases about the story itself.

Now that filming is underway, this leaves us in a position where we can start to talk a little bit more about a possible premiere date, right? What could we see from here on out when it comes to that? Without a doubt, there are a few different things we are wondering.

Based on the timing of production, it may leave it theoretically possible that Paramount+ could premiere the new season at some point later this year. However, they may not necessarily feel the need to do that. Remember that this is a streaming service with a wide array of other Sheridan-related programming on the pipeline, including the Sylvester Stallone series Tulsa King and then also the latest Yellowstone prequel 1923. Because they’ve got all of this lined up, what they’ll most likely do is just figure out the window that makes the most sense for them in the end. We’re just going to go ahead and predict that it will be a long time before some other news is dropped and for now, we’re 100% okay with that. The most important thing is that season 2 is able to match the level of what we got the first time around.

Oh, and of course that season 2 is able to bring forward that perfect combination of action and drama. We know that can be hard to achieve sometimes.

Related – Get some more news right now on Mayor of Kingstown and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Mayor of Kingstown season 2?

Beyond just that, when would you like to see it on the air? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







