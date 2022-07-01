Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How much longer are we waiting?

It was during the month of July last year that Ted Lasso season 2 premiered on Apple TV+. Unfortunately, we don’t think we’re going to be so lucky this time around. There is no season 3 premiere date out there yet, and the fact that the show is still deep into production means it won’t be coming anytime soon.

The hiatus between season 1 and season 2, all things considered, was not altogether bad! With that in mind, it easily means that we’re dealing with the longest hiatus to date for the Jason Sudeikis series. So realistically, how much longer are we going to be forced to wait? Let’s map out a timeline here.

Let’s start off with two months. At some point between now and the end of September, we are reasonably confident that we’re going to get an official premiere date from Apple. The story has been for a while that we are looking at a fall premiere date and for the time being, we don’t see a whole lot of evidence that this is about to change. Production should be done in enough time to make that happen.

With this in mind, within three months we imagine that there is going to be a trailer and by around three and a half months, the show should be on the air. If it’s not, the only explanation that we can really offer here is that Apple is going to either air Ted Lasso in bunches or over the holidays. There are twelve episodes in season 3, so they need to premiere it be mid-October to make sure they get one a week out there before the end of the year.

As for how long we have to wait until we learn if this is the final season or not … forever? Apple may never announce anything here! It’s always better for them to keep the door open for as long as they can, if possible.

