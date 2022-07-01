Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Will it be positioned to help season 4?

While we await the news of a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date, we do have a chance to look ahead here!

To be specific, there is an opportunity for all of us at present to think more about season 4, which will also be coming at some point down the road. That will be the final season of the John Krasinski series and while it may be hard to think about, that doesn’t make it any less of the truth.

So what Amazon may be thinking about at this point with a season 3 premiere date is rather simple: Jack Ryan has already been off the air for an extremely long period of time. What’s another couple of months? We feel like they’re probably thinking in terms of how to have a much smaller gap between seasons this time around, and one of the ways to do that would be premiering season 3 a little later this year.

When we think about how season 2 launched back in the fall of 2019 (absolutely forever ago), we become all the more confident that fall is also when we’re going to see season 3. It could be October or November, but this is the window that makes the most sense. From there, they could wait a solid year and stream Jack Ryan season 4. Consistency goes a long way, and we do think that this is something that Amazon is desperately seeking at this point. Because of the global health crisis, almost everything on their schedule started to get a little bit out of whack. They now have an opportunity to stabilize things schedule-wise and it makes sense to rely on a show like Jack Ryan to help make that happen.

Hopefully, more news on a season 3 premiere date comes out over the coming months.

When do you think we are actually going to see Jack Ryan season 3 on the air?

