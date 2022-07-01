The Time Traveler’s Wife canceled; season 2 not coming to HBO

Unfortunately, HBO clearly sees no future for The Time Traveler’s Wife. After just one season and 6 episodes, the network is moving on.

In a statement via Deadline, here is what the network had to say about this particular decision:

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter … We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.’

In one way, we would say that we are reasonably surprised by this, mostly because the Steven Moffat-produced series likely could’ve been wrapped up in another six episodes. Of course, it’s also so much easier to say this when we’re not the one shelling out all of the money.

The Time Traveler’s Wife premiered to a divided critical reception, and clearly there was not enough HBO saw in terms of performance to justify a renewal. Season 1 did end on a reasonably happy note with Clare and Henry getting married, but there were ominous teases as to what the future held — it was clear that Henry was going to die fairly young, and that Clare would struggle to welcome a baby. For those who do want to know the end of the story, at least there is source material that is out there. Still, this news is an absolute bummer since we don’t think it would’ve taken too much here to tie together all of the loose ends.

It is always possible that another network/streaming provider could attempt to bring the show back for another season, but nothing has been confirmed at the time of this writing.

Are you surprised that The Time Traveler’s Wife was canceled after just one season?

Do you think there’s a chance of a season 2 somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

