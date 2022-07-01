House of the Dragon season 2: Is an HBO renewal a sure thing?

With the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon a month and a half away, isn’t this the best time to start to look forward?

For the time being, we should note that nothing is 100% official as of yet when it comes to a season 2. However, this also feels closer to a slam-dunk than almost any other TV-related thing that we could possibly imagine. Just think in terms of the evidence! There’s been rumors of a renewal for a while now, there’s a huge marketing campaign, and the network really took their time before getting a Game of Thrones prequel series out there.

Want to make sure you stay up to date on our House of the Dragon video coverage? We suggest that you go ahead and and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! There are, after all, so many other updates that will be there…

Because the network never announced that House of the Dragon was a limited series, we consider a renewal at this point a foregone conclusion. More than likely, the network and producers are already off somewhere plotting what it could look like, and they are waiting for just one thing before they issue a green light: The ratings for the premiere. Since the end of Game of Thrones was so polarizing, there is inevitably going to be concern that a lot of people do not give this show a chance. While we would not be explicitly worried for the time being, a certain degree of fear is understandable from an HBO point of view. They are the ones, after all, pouring millions into this show.

Another reason for an early renewal here is rather simple: The network likely wants to ensure that there isn’t some enormous delay between seasons. They have some of that with their other shows.

Related – Get some other updates on House of the Dragon right now, including Comic-Con news

Do you think a House of the Dragon season 2 is 100% going to occur?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back; this is one of the best ways to make absolutely sure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







