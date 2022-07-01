Superman & Lois season 3: EP still open to crossover ideas

We are more than two days removed now from the Superman & Lois season 2 finale, and it remains clear that the episode was polarizing. Ironically, it’s due to a small moment rather than the overall arc of the story — the revelation that this show is not on the same Earth as The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, or many of our other favorites.

So what does this mean? As we wrote yesterday, this is more or less allowing the creative team to carve more of their own, separate path away from the Arrowverse — it is understandable in one way given that most of those shows are over, but also frustrating from a fan-service point of view. We think a lot about the Legends of Tomorrow and Ryan Wilder, who never truly got a proper series finale. Wouldn’t it be nice to see some of those characters again someday?

Well, for the time being, we can at least say that some of this is possible … at least in theory. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, show executive producer Todd Helbing said the following when asked if the series has completely closed the door on crossovers:

not necessarily. I mean, Supergirl was on CBS and came over to Flash, and vice versa. We’re doing a comic book show, so it doesn’t necessarily mean that this will never happen. I think the odds of it looking exactly the way that it has in the past are slim. But if there’s an opportunity, and if there’s a desire, I’m sure there are versions that we can do.

Personally, we think it is far more likely that the (potential) final season of The Flash will give us some of these moments since it has more of an obvious connection. At the very least, we’d like for there to be at least a couple of cameos during season 9!

Related – When will Superman & Lois season 3 premiere?

Do you think there is any chance at all that Superman & Lois season 3 will feature crossovers?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







