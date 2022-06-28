Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following the big season 2 finale today, are you curious to learn the Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date at The CW? It makes sense to want that, especially once you see the closing minutes of the episode tonight.

We suppose that the first order of business here is, of course, reminding everyone that a season 3 is officially happening! We know that a number of shows were canceled by the network earlier this year, but luckily, the Tyler Hoechlin show was not one of them.

Now comes the hard part of all of this: Waiting for the show to actually come back. Superman & Lois is not on the CW’s fall schedule, meaning that the earliest you could see it back is in January. We’re anticipating that the network will take its time figuring out when to launch it, so don’t expect news for the next few months. This is not the only superhero show getting the midseason treatment, as the ninth and possibly final season of The Flash also will not be back until early next year.

In the wake of tonight’s finale, we’re sure that more news about season 3 will be unveiled before too long. At the moment, the only major thing we can reveal is the fact that Tom Cavanagh is going to be directing the first episode back. We always love it that the Arrowverse gives these opportunities to people across shows, and hopefully we will also see David Ramsey return to this role next season. Who knows? It’d also be cool to see Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz take the reigns, even if we are still frustrated about that show being canceled.

