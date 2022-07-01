For all Mankind season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The race to Mars

Want to know a little bit more about For All Mankind season 3 episode 5? Let’s just start by saying that this episode is going to continue to hammer home the same themes as we’ve seen so far this season. Sure, the Apple TV+ series is about discovery, but there’s also some other layers thrown in here, as well. This is very much a show about trying to best determine America’s future in the space race, and staying almost constantly ahead of the game. There’s a bragging-rights component to this, but also scientific priorities and optics that are very-much important to some people on the ground.

Within episode five (titled “Seven Minutes of Terror”), you can expect some parts of this to become more intense than ever before. Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

“The race to land first on Mars brings together unexpected allies.”

We are obviously getting to a point in the season now where there are a lot of additional things to ponder over when it comes to the long-term. Of course, some of them pertain to who will arrive first on Mars. There are also survival questions! We of course also are curious to see how the aspect of fame here is explored. Let’s say that you are the first human to ever land on the Red Planet. What does that mean? How will you be immortalized? Also, what are some of the effects of being out in space for this long a period? There’s a lot that we can think about and speculate over, and that’s what makes the alternate-universe concept of this show so appealing.

