Obi-Wan Kenobi: Reported finale ratings further build season 2 case

While it still remains true that there is no official Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 renewal over at Disney+, we remain hopeful that it’s happening. After all, it is fairly hard not to be when you consider some of the show’s numbers.

According to some Samba TV numbers accumulated by Deadline, 1.8 million viewers caught the final episode of the Ewan McGregor series. (Note that this is just some accumulated data, and Disney+ doesn’t reveal the actual viewership on their end.) This is greater than the 1.5 million measured for the end of The Book of Boba Fett, and the 1.1 million for the end of The Mandalorian season 2. This data is just representative of a five-day period, so more numbers will be added down the road.

What all of this is a further reminder of is the immense value that Obi-Wan Kenobi brings to the platform, and it’s yet another reason why it’s easy to imagine the streaming service wanting to bring the show back for another go. Of course, there is also no absolute guarantee that this happens when there are so many variables that need to be considered here. Take, for starters, finding the right story. Multiple parties have said that there isn’t a specific idea at the moment, but won’t ratings success further create an incentive for that?

For now, the most important thing is just that McGregor wants to come back for more. So long as that is the case, we feel like the vast majority of the other stuff can be figured out in some shape or form.

