The Flash season 9 spoilers: Is Cobalt Blue the only Big Bad?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Flash season 9 airing in the new year, there is suddenly a lot to consider! That includes, of course, who the primary villains will be.

One of these foes, at least for the time being, feels reasonably obvious: It’s going to be Cobalt Blue. Their presence was teased at the end of the season 8 finale and this is someone who has been wanted by fans for years on end. Showrunner Eric Wallace has already confirmed that the Reverse-Flash is now officially done, so there are no plans to bring him back in the immediate future.

Speaking in a new report from Deadline, Wallace did confirm that there are a couple of villains surfacing when the show comes back on the air:

…Yes, I do know what the end of Season 9 is already. We have multiple big bads next year. We’re going to continue our graphic novel format. I don’t know how many episodes I’ve got, quite frankly, so if I get enough episodes, we’ll have three graphic novels just like this past year. If I get less, then I’ll act accordingly. But there’ll be at least two graphic novels with at least two separate big bads, one of whom is a blast from the past.

Who could the other Big Bad be? If we had it our way, we would want for it to be Bloodwork. This was a fantastic villain the last time he got a major arc, and there was such a cool horror-movie element to him. It’s also well-worth having at least one villain who isn’t just a speedster for at least a little while, if for no other reason than it helps to shake up the format a little bit.

The Flash season 9 should be premiering in 2023, and we hope to have further updates leading up to it. Let’s just hope we can all handle this excruciating wait…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







