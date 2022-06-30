Is Tom Cavanagh leaving The Flash, Reverse-Flash role for good?

After the season 8 finale of The Flash, are we officially saying goodbye to Tom Cavanagh as the Reverse-Flash? We’ve seen so many different versions of him over the years; with that in mind, it’s reasonably fair to always expect that Eobard will keep coming back.

With that being said, it does feel like the CW series is moving on … but that doesn’t mean that they are saying goodbye to Tom along the way. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed that there are ways they could still use him, even if the Reverse-Flash is dead:

…[When] we were writing the finale for Season 8, we thought that was the series finale. So we were like, “We’ve got to have the greatest, most epic battle ever between Grant [Gustin] and Tom! That’s how it has to end.” And after the script was done and we were getting ready to start prep, that’s when we got the news that we would be getting a ninth season. So we were like, “Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that? Then it was like, “Let’s just kill him for now and worry about that later.” [Laughs] Because Reverse-Flash and the Negative Reverse-Flash, just like Frost, are dead. I mean, they are dead. Now… having said that… it is a comic book show, and I’m pretty sure that in Season 9, there’s some reason that you might see Tom Cavanagh again. I won’t go into it, but that’s a pretty safe bet.

We know that Cavanagh is not technically a series regular anymore, so seeing him again doesn’t mean he will be around full-time. Yet, we do think that Wallace will try to bring him back every season in some form until The Flash ends. He’s just so ingrained into the fabric of what this world is and we’ve seen him play so many good and bad characters.

For the record, Wallace still does not know whether or not season 9 is going to be the end; you can head over here to get some more news about when it could premiere.

How do you think The Flash could use Tom Cavanagh moving into season 9?

Have any big theories? Share some of your thoughts and hopes on the subject below!

