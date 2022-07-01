The Terminal List season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following today’s big premiere, can you expect The Terminal List season 2 to happen at Amazon Prime? Or, is it more likely that this show is going to be a one-and-done project? There are a few things to look at within this piece.

Where do we start, though? The most prudent place is just looking at where things stand right now: There is no season 2 at present. However, there is a good chance for more down the road. The Terminal List, for those who do not know, is based on a book series. There is going to be potential for something more down the road, and it really just comes down to what the folks at the streaming service want to do.

We do think that they’ve got some pretty-high hopes here, and there are absolutely reasons for them to feel optimistic. For starters, they have a big-name star in Chris Pratt. We think the roadmap here is similar to what they had with Jack Ryan years ago — they’ve cast a familiar face in a show with established source material and plenty of action. From there, they can attract a mainstream, attentive audience and ignore at least some critical reception. Reviews of the series have been divided, but we almost expected some of that going in.

By giving viewers all of these episodes at once, especially over a holiday weekend, it’s clear that Amazon wants The Terminal List to be binged. It’s got a pretty perfect release window, and really the only opposition it has to deal with is Stranger Things — i.e. one of the most popular shows in existence right now. The good news? Netflix only has two episodes to release of that show this weekend. The bad news? They’re both really long, with the finale being two and a half hours. We still think that viewers will have time for something else, and maybe this military drama can be it.

Hopefully, we will have news on a season 2 over the next couple of months.

