The Chi season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Christmas in July

Want to learn a little big more about The Chi season 5 episode 3? Next week’s new episode is certainly something unexpected: A Christmas story in the middle of the summer. This is the first thing we’ve seen like this since Ted Lasso but honestly, it makes sense. The goal of a show like this should be to highlight the world from all angles, and that includes getting to see people ring in holidays and special occasions. The Chi doesn’t air anywhere close to Christmas, so 100% it makes sense to dive more into some of this stuff now.

To get a little bit more insight on what could be coming, why not go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 3 synopsis below? It could be worth your while…

Emmett and Kiesha bond over being single parents. A discovery prompts Jada to confront Suede. Trig and Jake enjoy Christmas morning with their family. Papa tries and fails to apologize. Tiff and Rob’s relationship grows stronger after a holiday mishap. Douda delivers a Christmas miracle for the community.

By the end of this episode, it’s 100% our hope that we have a chance to see something actually joyous — we know that this is a drama, and inherently there will always be some intense moments that go along with that. Yet, we see something like this synopsis and we want to believe the writers are going to sprinkle in a little bit of Christmas joy. It’d be nice if there is actually a timeless quality to this that makes people want to watch it a little bit later on after the fact. It is possible both be holiday-specific and also tell a continuous story; we’ve seen that happen a number of times over the years.

