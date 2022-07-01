Power Book IV: Force season 2: Get set for US Attorney Stacy Marks

The Power Book IV: Force season 2 casting news just keeps coming in! There are a ton of new faces in the upcoming batch of episodes, and that includes a potential legal adversary.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you think back to the original Power, we 100% had a lot of rivals out there for James St. Patrick — and of course Angela, but that relationship was complicated. For the sake of Force, we are now getting set to meet US Attorney Stacy Marks.

Check out our take now on the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale! There is absolutely a lot of big stuff we get into in the discussion below. Once you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates on the Power universe.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, Miriam A. Hyman of The Chi is going to be coming on board the Starz drama. What can we say about her? For more on that, just take a look at the official description now:

Marks is from Chicago’s South Side and first worked as a public defender before earning her way into the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She’s an independent self-starter who’s young, hungry, and ready to make a name for herself.

This clearly sounds like someone who will be desperate to take down Tommy Egan, Walter Flynn, or almost anyone who gets in her way. How far will she go to get that notoriety? Will she break a few rules along the way? These are of course things that we’re left to think about given that we’ve certainly seen officers and attorneys stop at nothing. Heck, Cooper Saxe has broken every single rule imaginable.

Remember that Power Book IV: Force is still unfortunately a long ways away, as episodes are slated to kick off most likely in early 2023. Still, it’s nice to have casting news to share, and there’s more over here if you haven’t seen it already.

How do you think this character is going to become a part of Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to let us know all of your thoughts now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







