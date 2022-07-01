Tom Swift canceled at The CW; series will be shopped elsewhere

Even though there are still multiple episodes left in season 1, the bad news has come in: There will not be a Tom Swift season 2 at The CW.

According to a report from Deadline, the Nancy Drew spin-off has been canceled after just a handful of airings, with low ratings being the major factor behind the move. The show never had a particularly easy path to success; it aired following Superman & Lois, a show that it didn’t have much in common with other than the two of them being adaptations. It’s also been airing in the summer, which is a really hard time for any show to have a long life.

Another main component in this decision has to of course be the CW’s impending sale, which has led to a lot of major cancellations across the board. Tom Swift is joining a list that includes Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, Legacies, and even more. In the end, the network is cutting down their costs and, at least for now, staying with their most-stably hits. We know that the flagship Nancy Drew will be back for another season, but who knows how long of a life it has right now?

The aforementioned site does mention that CBS Studios is going to attempt to shop the show around elsewhere, but with its present ratings we don’t want to be overly optimistic about other venues. Tom Swift would need to find a place that wholeheartedly believes that it can take the series to the next level, and that probably means an extensive amount of promotion and trying to figure out what is the best possible way for them to improve performance and spread the word. It’s possible, but someone else out there has to be 100% up for the task.

