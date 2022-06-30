SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Will news come out in July?

We’re getting into the month of July shortly; will that come with big news in regards to SEAL Team season 6?

As we prepare for the new season (currently in production), there is 100% a good bit to be excited about. For starters, it feels like it has a stable home right now in Paramount+. All indications are that season 5 performed extremely well following the move, and it did strongly enough for it to be an easy renewal for season 6. There was also talk about a movie, but we haven’t heard much more on that over the past couple of months.

Since production has been going for a while, it feels inevitable that premiere-date news will be out there before too long … but we don’t quite think that we’re there as of yet. In reality, our expectation is that we’ll hear something more on this in August as opposed to July, if even that. This is not a show Paramount+ has to announce a premiere date for months in advance. It’s going to have a group of loyal fans that will watch it regardless. We personally feel like September is the best time to launch season 6; that’s plenty of time to get a lot of installments in the can, and that also means that it can be promoted during NFL broadcasts on CBS plus other ventures. That just feels like the time when there is the most overall synergy out there.

For now, we’re just happy with the news that there’s a new major character, there are plans for some big stories, and that David Boreanaz is directing one of the earlier episodes. We know that they are a handful of stories into the season already, so filming is moving forward at a steady pace. Here’s to hoping that this continues for quite some time.

Also, when we get a premiere date, can we also snag a teaser? Is that too much to ask?

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6?

