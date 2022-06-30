A Million Little Things season 5: When will filming kick off?

We know that we’re certainly a long ways away from A Million Little Things season 5 premiering on ABC. Yet, there is still quite a bit to be excited about here!

So where should we start? We suppose the most natural place is by noting that the writers’ room is officially underway on the new season. This was confirmed by showrunner DJ Nash in the tweet at the bottom of this article. He also notes in here that filming will be kicking off just after Labor Day.

In case you are wondering why shooting is so late on this season, that has a great deal to do with the midseason premiere this time around. There’s not as much of a need to rush into production when the earliest the drama can return is January — we should get more specifics when it comes to the date a little bit later on in the fall.

As for where we expect things to start off in season 5, a lot of it may have to do with Gary’s diagnosis. Right when he learns that he’s going to be a father, he has to now prepare for the possibility that he is running out of time. That’s why he is recording some of the videos that he is, and our hope is of course that he makes it through the rest of the series alive. Yet, this is a show very-much about the highs and lows of life, and it’s clear that this battle is something that he and Maggie are going to have to navigate. It’s going to take a toll, even though we realize that they have plenty of good people around them that they can lean on.

