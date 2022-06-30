Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 photo: First look at J!

This weekend we’re going to get a chance to see Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 — and absolutely, the story will be eventful for J. When is it not? This is a guy who is still trying to steer the reigns of the family, but he’s probably learning more with each passing day that he’s not Smurf. He may be brilliant, but he’s not manipulative on that same level. He’s a dangerous guy who has to constantly prove himself to the rest of the Cody Boys, who are all older and far more experienced in a lot of this.

What J does have going for him are contacts — but there are certainly some times when he makes a mess of those as well.

All of this brings us to the photo above from this weekend’s episode, where you can see Finn Cole’s character alongside Lark (Chelsea Tavares). These two have a history of her own, but it may be complicated by some of J’s other recent personal and professional exploits. What’s going to happen with the two of them here? This is something that he may have to come through.

Also, there’s another interesting component here to consider in that J is currently trying to plan another heist. Will we get to see that in action on this upcoming episode? It’s possible, but we have to remember that a lot of this stuff has a tendency to take a good bit of time. We can’t be altogether shocked if that proves to be the case here.

