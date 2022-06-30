Blue Bloods season 13 premiere spoilers: Joe Hill will be featured!

Sure, you’re going to be waiting more than three months to see the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere on CBS, but it’s nice to have early news!

Here is what we can go ahead and say about this episode. As reported yesterday, the title for this installment is going to be “Keeping the Faith.” So what else is out there? Well, for starters the news that Will Hochman will be coming back as Joe. In a response to a comment on Instagram (see below), executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor confirmed that the character will be back.

While we know that Hochman has not been a regular on Blue Bloods since his debut, it’s also clear at this point that the show wants to feature as much of him as possible. He’s a fantastic addition to the show as someone who can come in and provide a new energy; also, do a different style of policework than we tend to get elsewhere. With Jamie a Sergeant and Danny a detective, these two don’t always get the chance to be the rough-and-tumble action hero. Joe can bring some of that. He also brings echoes of the late Joe Reagan and allows the show to play even more with the family dynamics.

Our hope is that we’ll see at least four or five appearances from Joe over the course of the new season; that way, he never feels like he drifts too far from our mind. There’s still a lot of story to tell when it comes to him being a more integrated part of the Reagan family and the show at large.

Remember now that Blue Bloods season 13 will officially be back come Friday, October 7 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see from Joe Hill on the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you 100% don’t want to miss down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







