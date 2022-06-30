Love Island USA season 4: Sarah Hyland set to be new host!

We know that Love Island USA season 4 is going to be premiering on Peacock come July 19, and quite a bit is going to be different about it!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

First things first, we’ve got a significant change from the CBS show when it comes to the host. Today, the streaming service announced that former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is going to be leading the way on this new version of the show. She replaces Arielle Vandenberg, who we think did a legitimately good job embracing the fun of the show on its previous iteration. The same goes for narrator Matthew Hoffman, who has been replaced by Iain Stirling, famous for his work on the UK version of the show. With Stirling on board, it almost feels like the idea here is to make this show more appealing to fans of the overseas version, allowing for more continuity across the franchise.

There’s a fun bit of irony to Hyland being the new host here, given that she is married to Wells Adams, a Bachelor Nation alum who serves as a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise — which was basically Love Island here in America before the show made its way stateside.

Peacock plans right now are to air six episodes a week of the series, and they are hoping to turn this into a significant driver of subscriptions. They have yet to make a huge splash in the reality TV realm and this could be it. You can also expect for this to be edgier than what you saw over on the CBS version, which shouldn’t come as a shock since the show won’t be beholden to the same sort of standards and practices that we’ve seen in the past.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more news on the cast over the next couple of weeks…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Love Island right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Love Island USA season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







