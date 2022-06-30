Perry Mason season 2 spoilers: CSI alum signs on for important role

As we all prepare for Perry Mason season 2 to premiere on HBO down the road, why not share some of the latest casting news?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

According to a new report coming via Deadline, former CSI star Wallace Langham is going to be recurring on the upcoming episodes — which we hope will debut either later this year or in early 2023. His role is that of Melville Phipps, described further as “a Los Angeles native and attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness. He works well under women and acts as a caretaker when necessary.”

The new season of Perry Mason of course has high expectations due to season 1 being such an enormous success, but we do have a good bit of faith that the show will be able to live up to the hype. Just remember that we still have a captivating lead here in Matthew Rhys, and several other notable names from season 1 are returning. One who seemingly isn’t coming back is Tatiana Maslany, and that may be 100% due to her role as She-Hulk over at Disney+.

To get a few more details on the upcoming season now, go ahead and check out the full Perry Mason season 2 logline:

Months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Related – Get some more news on the subject of Perry Mason right now!

What are you most excited to see on Perry Mason season 2 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







