The Bridge season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the launch now of season 2, it The Bridge coming back for season 3 on HBO Max? Or, is the series at the end of the road?

For the time being, we should start this article by noting that nothing is altogether official — we’re going to be waiting a long time to see if the competition show is coming back for more. Yet, there’s a reasonably good case for it, starting with the fact that HBO Max doesn’t have a lot of shows in this particular genre. They need to be able to build up a library here!

With all of this in mind, we do think there’s a reasonably good chance here. Of course, so much of it will just depend on viewership. It’s not just about how many people choose to watch an individual episode; instead, it’s about how many watch the entire season, especially the finale. Retention rate matters significantly to all streaming shows, as it is one of the only ways that demand can be 100% measured. Social-media hype is also important, especially since big streaming services can have a hard time showcasing every single one of their properties individually — the library that they have is just too enormous.

So let’s say for a moment here that The Bridge does get renewed for a season 3; when would it end up premiering? You’ll probably be waiting a good while, but not as long as a number of scripted entities that are out there. Our personal feeling is that the show would be coming back at some point in 2023, long enough for another batch of episodes to be properly prepared. Hopefully, we will get some more news on the show’s future at some point over the next few months.

Do you want to see The Bridge renewed for a season 3 over at HBO Max?

